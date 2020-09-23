e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Rajasthan RPSC school lecturer 2020 exam schedule released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan RPSC school lecturer 2020 exam schedule released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Candidates who have applied for the recruitment examination can check the schedule online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

education Updated: Sep 23, 2020 18:40 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
According to the schedule, the commission will be conducting the School Lecturer 2020 exam December 14 to 18, 2020.
According to the schedule, the commission will be conducting the School Lecturer 2020 exam December 14 to 18, 2020. (Shutterstock)
         

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Wednesday released the schedule for School Lecturer recruitment exam 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have applied for the recruitment examination can check the schedule online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the commission will be conducting the School Lecturer 2020 exam December 14 to 18, 2020, at various centres spread across Ajmer and Jaipur district headquarters.

RPSC School Lecturer 2020 examination schedule:

Hindustantimes

How to check RPSC School Lecturer schedule 2020:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Under the latest announcement tab, click on the link given for the the schedule

A PDF file will open

tags
top news
Sushant case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, 3 other actors
Sushant case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, 3 other actors
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
KKR vs MI Live Score: Rohit, de Kock start for Mumbai Indians
KKR vs MI Live Score: Rohit, de Kock start for Mumbai Indians
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad meets President Kovind amid farm bills crisis
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad meets President Kovind amid farm bills crisis
Covid-19: PM Modi meets CMs of 7 states with high caseload
Covid-19: PM Modi meets CMs of 7 states with high caseload
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to Covid-19
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to Covid-19
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live ScoreCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In