e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi to address inaugural conference on National Education Policy

Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi to address inaugural conference on National Education Policy

The conference will also be attended by the education ministers from all states, vice-chancellors and other officials

education Updated: Sep 06, 2020 11:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the Governors’ Conference on National Education Policy (NEP) on Monday being organised by the Union Education Ministry in virtual mode.

The conference, titled ‘Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education’, will also be attended by the education ministers from all states, vice-chancellors and other officials.

The NEP strives for making India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming the country into a global superpower, an official statement said.

NEP aims to bring about a paradigm shift in the country’s education system and create an enabling and reinvigorated educational ecosystem for a new Atmanirbhar Bharat envisaged by the PM, it added.

Earlier, the ministry and University Grants Commission (UGC) had organised a “Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy-2020”, which was addressed by the PM.

tags
top news
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
Rhea Chakraborty joins NCB probe, to come face-to-face with brother Showik
Rhea Chakraborty joins NCB probe, to come face-to-face with brother Showik
Rajnath Singh says meeting with Iran’s General Hatami was fruitful
Rajnath Singh says meeting with Iran’s General Hatami was fruitful
Record one-day jump of over 90,000 Covid-19 cases takes India’s tally past 4.11 million
Record one-day jump of over 90,000 Covid-19 cases takes India’s tally past 4.11 million
Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, say police
Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, say police
‘GST means economic apocalypse’: Rahul Gandhi’s latest jibe at govt
‘GST means economic apocalypse’: Rahul Gandhi’s latest jibe at govt
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In