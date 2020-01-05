e-paper
Home / Education / RBI recruitment 2020: Registration to fill vacancies of Legal officer, assistant manager, and others begins at rbi.org.in

RBI recruitment 2020: Registration to fill vacancies of Legal officer, assistant manager, and others begins at rbi.org.in

The recruitment examination (except for Assistant Librarian in Grade ‘A’) is scheduled to be conducted on February 15, 2020. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 05, 2020 10:12 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RBI recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Reserve Bank of India services board, Mumbai, has invited online application for the recruitment of Legal officer in Grade ‘B’, manager, assistant manager in PY 2018 and assistant librarian in Grade ‘A’ PY 2019 on its official website. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at rbi.org.in on or before January 20, 2020. The recruitment examination (except for Assistant Librarian in Grade ‘A’) is scheduled to be conducted on February 15, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 17 vacancies of various posts. Out of which, one vacancy is for Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’- PY 2018, 2 for Manager (Technical – Civil) - PY 2018, 8 for Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) - PY 2018, 5 for Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) - PY 2018and one for Library Professionals (Assistant Librarian) in Grade ‘A’ – PY 2019.

Age limit:

A candidate should be between 21 to 32 years as on December 1, 2019. However, an applicant must have been born not earlier than 02-12-1987 and not later than 01-12-1998.

Upper age limit is relaxable by 3 years in case of candidates possessing LL.M. degree and 5 years in the case of candidates possessing Ph.D in Law.

Educational qualification:

1.Bachelor’s Degree in Law from any University/College/Institution, recognized by UGC and the Bar Council of India with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent in the aggregate of all semesters/years.

2.Bachelor’s Degree in Law with 60% marks or equivalent in the aggregate of all semesters/years or Master’s Degree in Law.

3. Proficiency in computer applications.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: 

Here’s the direct link to apply

