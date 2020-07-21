e-paper
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2020 declared at BSER official site rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020: Students of arts stream who have appeared in the RBSE board examination can check their results online at our HT results portal.

education Updated: Jul 21, 2020 15:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020.(HT file)
         

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday declared the RBSE class 12th arts results on its official website.

Students of arts stream who have appeared in the RBSE board examination can check their results online at our HT results portal.

Direct link to check RBSE 12 Arts results on HT Portal.

How to check RBSE Class 12th Arts Result 2020 at hindustantimes.com:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Rajasthan Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘RBSE 12th arts result 2020

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your RBSE Class 12th arts Result will be displayed on the screen.

Earlier on July 8 and 13, the Rajasthan board announced the RBSE class 12 science and commerce results.

In RBSE class 12 commerce exam, a total of 36,551 students appeared and 94.49% of them passed.

In Rajasthan class 12th science exam, 239,800 students appeared and 91.96% of students passed.

Students can also check the results of class 12 arts examination online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Direct link to check RBSE 12 Arts result on official website.

How to check RBSE Class 12 Arts exam results at the official website:

1) Visit the official website for the Rajasthan board at rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link for RBSE 12th Results

3) Click on the link for Class 12 arts results as required

4) Key in your credentials and login

5) Check your result, download it, and take a print out.

