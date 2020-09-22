e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / RPSC answer key for librarian grade 2 and veterinary officers exam released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC answer key for librarian grade 2 and veterinary officers exam released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their answer keys online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

education Updated: Sep 22, 2020 17:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RPSC answer key for librarian grade 2 and veterinary officers exam.
RPSC answer key for librarian grade 2 and veterinary officers exam. (HT file )
         

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Ajmer on Tuesday released the answer key for the librarian grade 2 and veterinary officers exam on its website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their answer keys online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The commission conducting the recruitment examination on August 2, 2020. Candidates can raise their objections (if any) by providing appropriate representations online from September 23 to 25, 2020, till 12 pm. Candidates will have to pay the processing fee of Rs 100 per question.

Direct link for RPSC answer key for Veterinary Officer 2019

Direct link for RPSC answer key for Librarian Grade-2 2019

How to check answer key:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Answer key for Veterinary Officer 2019” or “Answer key Librarian Grade-2 2019”

The answer key in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

Download the answer key and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
Oppn boycotts Parliament over farm bills, LS Speaker Om Birla holds meeting
Oppn boycotts Parliament over farm bills, LS Speaker Om Birla holds meeting
China doubled its air bases, air defences and heliports near LAC in three years: Report
China doubled its air bases, air defences and heliports near LAC in three years: Report
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till Oct 6 in drugs case
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till Oct 6 in drugs case
‘We get swayed’: Health ministry highlights Covid-19 recoveries
‘We get swayed’: Health ministry highlights Covid-19 recoveries
‘They love us’: Sharad Pawar’s jibe at Centre over tax notice
‘They love us’: Sharad Pawar’s jibe at Centre over tax notice
Sonia, Rahul return to India amid Oppn standoff with govt over farm bills
Sonia, Rahul return to India amid Oppn standoff with govt over farm bills
Yogi Adityanath holds meet with leading filmmakers over film city project
Yogi Adityanath holds meet with leading filmmakers over film city project
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020, RR vs CSKMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In