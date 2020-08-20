e-paper
RPSC Protection Officer 2018 answer key and marks released, direct links here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the final answer key and marks of protection officer 2018 examination that was conducted on September 30, 2019.

education Updated: Aug 20, 2020 15:44 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RPS PO 2018 answer key and marks released
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the final answer key of protection officer 2018 examination that was conducted on September 30, 2019. Candidates who have taken the exam can download the answer key for Law,  General Studies and Social Work papers from the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC has also uploaded the marks of each candidate on the official website. Candidates will have to key in their roll number and date of birth to login.

How to download RPSC answer key:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Under the news and events section at the right panel of homepage, click on the answer key links

A PDF file will open

Download the file and match with your answers.

Answer key of social work paper

Answer key of Law paper

Answer key of GS Paper

How to check marks:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Under the news and events section at the right panel of homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Marks for Protection Officer Exam 2018’

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your roll number and date of birth to login

Your marks will be displayed on the screen.

Direct link to check marksheet

