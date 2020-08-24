e-paper
RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II marks released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Candidates who have appeared for the RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II examination 2018 can check their marks online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

education Updated: Aug 24, 2020 19:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II marks.(Screengrab )
         

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Monday released marks of Senior Teacher Grade II exam 2018 (TSP and Non- TSP) on its official website.

Direct link to check RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II examination 2018 marks.

How to check RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II examination 2018 marks:

1. Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the “Results” link

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. On the webpage, select the exam

5. The RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II examination 2018 marks will appear on the display screen

6. Download the marks and take its print out for future reference.

