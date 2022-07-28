RRB NTPC admit cards released for typing test at rrbcdg.gov.in, direct link

RRB NTPC admit cards: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards for the computer based Typing test for NTPC Levels 5 and 2. Candidates can now download the hall tickets from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The typing tests will be conducted from August 12 onwards. The RRB NTPC CBAT-2 results for level 5 and 2, were declared on July 18, 2022. The shortlisted candidates have now been called for a typing test.

The admit card has been released for the Computer Based Typing Skill Test which is the typing test.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 35,208 posts for level 5 and 2 including posts like Clerk, Time Keeper, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master etc.

How to download the admit card, check here

Visit official website rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link under notices

Enter your Registration Number, and date of birth and submit

The typing test admit card will appear on screen

Check and download the admit card for future purposes

