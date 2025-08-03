RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Where to check graduate-level exam results when announced

RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Railway Recruitment Boards will announce the results of the Non Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate level posts recruitment examination results on their official website. Once announced, candidates can visit the RRB website through which they applied for the exam and check the result. Before this, RRBs released the NTPC graduate exam's answer key and asked candidates to raise objections by July 6. They had to pay ₹50 plus bank charges to submit an objection....Read More

The RRBs said that if an objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against it will be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank Charges.

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 was conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025, in three shifts, each for a duration of 90 minutes.

The paper had 100 questions. Each question carries 1 mark, while 1/3 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer. Based on the CBT 1 result, candidates will be shortlisted for the CBT 2, which will be of an objective type with multiple-choice questions, and will be conducted for 90 minutes. For PwBD candidates, the duration will be 120 minutes.

After CBT 2, RRBs will hold the Typing Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

This RRB NTPC recruitment drive is for 8113 graduate-level posts. These include 1736 vacancies for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for Senior Clerk cum Typist posts.