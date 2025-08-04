RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Hall tickets expected soon, details here

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Railway Recruitment Boards or RRBs, are expected to release admit cards for the NTPC UG exam 2025 soon. When released, candidates can download the RRB NTPC admit cards from the official websites. The RRB NTPC Undergraduate exam 2025 will be conducted from August 7 to September 8, 2025....Read More

In the exam date notification, RRBs said the link to download e-call letters (admit cards) will be activated four days prior to exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link. Since the exam is scheduled to begin on August 7, admit cards are expected today.

On the exam day, candidates will need to go through Aadhar-linked biometric authentication. For this, they need to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar.

They need to authenticate their identification through Aadhaar verification by logging in with their credentials at rrbapply.gov.in.

RRB NTPC Admit card 2025: How to check graduate-level exam admit card when out