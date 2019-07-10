RRB paramedical exam 2019: City and date intimation letter released

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) has released the city and date intimation letter of candidates who have successfully applied for recruitment under paramedical category posts. The details about the exam (city and date) and the travel pass of SC/ST candidates can be accessed on the link published on all RRBs’ official websites.

Click here to view Exam Date, City Intimation, Mock Test and download Travel Pass (if applicable)

The computer based test (CBT) for recruitment to paramedical category posts will be held on July 19, July 20 and July 21.



The admit card for the exam can be downloaded by the candidates four days prior to the CBT date mentioned in exam city and date intimation letter.

The CBT will be of 90 minutes duration carrying 100 marks. Shortlisting of candidates for Document Verification will be made strictly on merit based on the performance of the candidate in the CBT.

Candidates called for Document Verification will have to pass the requisite medical fitness test(s) conducted by the Railway Administration to ensure that the candidates are medically fit to carry out the duties connected with the post(s) opted by them. Visual Acuity Standard is one of the important criteria of medical fitness of Railway staff. ”

The application process for RRB paramedical recruitment exam to fill 1937 vacancies began on March 4.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 00:18 IST