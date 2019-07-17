RRB Paramedical Exam 2019: Here’s new marks calculation formula and advice to multiple posts applicants

education

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 15:11 IST

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Wednesday released the modified formulae for calculation of normalised marks for multi session papers of exam under the paramedical category posts.

The modified formulae for calculation of normalised marks of RRB Paramedical Recruitment Exam 2019 is given below.

RRB has also issued a notification on Wednesday, asking candidates who have applied for mutiple posts to download their admit card/call letters carefully by choosing the post for which they are really having the educational qualification.

The computer based test (CBT) for recruitment to paramedical category posts will be held on July 19, July 20 and July 21.



The admit cards for the examination has been released. Candidates can download their RRB paramedical exam admit card or call letters from the official websites of RRBs.

Steps to download RRB paramedical exam admit card 2019: 1) Visit the official websites of your regional RRBs 2) Click on the link for e call letter under Paramedical Categories (CEN 02/2019)’ 3) Login using your registration number and date of birth and submit 4)

Download your admit card 5) Take its print out and save it on your computer 6) Click here to view Exam Date, City Intimation, Mock Test and download Travel Pass (if applicable)

The CBT will be of 90 minutesduration carrying 100 marks. Shortlisting of candidates for Document Verification will be made strictly on merit based on the performance of the candidate in the CBT.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 15:04 IST