RRB paramedical exam admit card 2019 released, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:11 IST

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have released of admit card of candidates for the recruitment exam under the paramedical category posts. The admit card has been released on RRBs’ official websites for students who will appear in the exam on July 19.

Candidates can download their RRB paramedical exam admit card or call letters from the official websites of RRBs.

Steps to download RRB paramedical exam admit card 2019:

Visit the official websites of your regional RRBs

Click on the link for e call letter under Paramedical Categories (CEN 02/2019)’

Login using your registration number and date of birth and submit

Download your admit card

Take its print out and save it on your computer

Click here to view Exam Date, City Intimation, Mock Test and download Travel Pass (if applicable)

The examination centre, date and shift indicated in the call letter shall be final. The computer based test (CBT) for recruitment to paramedical category posts will be held on July 19, July 20 and July 21. The admit cards for July 20 examination will be released on Tuesday.

Candidates should bring original ID proof, e-call letter and passport size colour photograph. Candidates with Photo Copy/Xerox copy of ID Proof (or) laminated copy of ID proof will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

The CBT will be of 90 minutes duration carrying 100 marks. Shortlisting of candidates for Document Verification will be made strictly on merit based on the performance of the candidate in the CBT.

Candidates called for Document Verification will have to pass the requisite medical fitness test(s) conducted by the Railway Administration to ensure that the candidates are medically fit to carry out the duties connected with the post(s) opted by them. Visual Acuity Standard is one of the important criteria of medical fitness of Railway staff. ”

.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 18:05 IST