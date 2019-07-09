RRB paramedical recruitment exam 2019: City and date intimation letter to be released soon

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) will on Tuesday, July 9 release the city and date intimation letter of candidates who have successfully applied for recruitment under paramedical category posts. The details about the exam (city and date) will be released at around 3pm today. RRB will also release the travel pass of SC/ST candidates at the same time.

The candidates will be able to view the exam city and date intimation on link published on all RRBs’ official websites. Candidates will be also be informed about this through their registered mobile and e-mail ID.

The computer based test (CBT) for recruitment to paramedical category posts will be held on July 19, July 20 and July 21.

The mock test link for RRB paramedical CBT will also be published on July 9 on the official website. The admit card for the exam can be downloaded by the candidates four days prior to the CBT date mentioned in exam city and date intimation letter.

The CBT will be of 90 minutes duration carrying 100 marks. Shortlisting of candidates for Document Verification will be made strictly on merit based on the performance of the candidate in the CBT.

Candidates called for Document Verification will have to pass the requisite medical fitness test(s) conducted by the Railway Administration to ensure that the candidates are medically fit to carry out the duties connected with the post(s) opted by them. Visual Acuity Standard is one of the important criteria of medical fitness of Railway staff. ”

The application process for RRB paramedical recruitment exam to fill 1937 vacancies began on March 4.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 11:31 IST