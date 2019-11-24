e-paper
RSMSSB announces dates for various recruitment examination at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, check details here

RSMSSB have released the recruitment examination dates for the various posts including salt inspector, librarian and Handloom inspector on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

education Updated: Nov 24, 2019 12:39 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board have released the recruitment examination dates for the various posts including salt inspector, librarian and Handloom inspector on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can check the exam dates online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the notification, the recruitment examination will be conducted in the month of December 2019. Here are the following recruitment examination along with the dates and time of the examination:

1.Handloom Inspector: December 22, 2019 (10 am to 12 noon)

2.Salt Inspector: December 22, 2019 (3 pm to 5pm)

3.Junior Instructor (Mechanic Diesel Engine): December 23, 2019 (8:30 am to 11:30 am)

4.Junior Instructor (Electronics Mechanic): December 23, 2019 (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

5.Junior Instructor (Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioner): December 24, 2019 (8:30 am to 11:30 am)

6.Junior Instructor (Wiremen): December 24, 2019 (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

7.Librarian Grade 3: December 29, 2019 (11 am to 2 pm)

Notification:  

The Board has asked candidates to not indulge in any sort of unfair means of cheating in the recruitment examination, and if anyone is caught, his/her name will be banned from the board and the candidate would not be allowed to appear for the following recruitment examination. Not only this but a criminal case will also be lodged against the person found involved in the unfair means during the examination.

