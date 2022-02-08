RSMSSB Comp Instr Recruitment 2022: Registration for 10157 posts begins today

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, RSMSSB has started the registration process for Basic and Senior Computer Instructor posts from February 8, 2022 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of Rajasthan SSO website on sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is till March 9, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 10157 posts in the organisation. To apply for the post, candidates should have Bachelor’s degree for Basic Computer Instructor posts and Masters degree for Senior Computer Instructor posts. The age limit to apply should be between 18 to 40 years of age.

RSMSSB Comp Instr Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Candidates can apply online through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of Rajasthan SSO on sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Now login to the account and fill in the application form.

Once done, upload the necessary documents and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹450/- for General, OBC category candidates, ₹350/- for OBC, NCL category candidates, ₹250/- for SC, ST category candidates. Candidates can check more related details through the official site of RSMSSB.