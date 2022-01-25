RSMSSB patwari results 2021 declared, website hangs

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) declared the Patwari Results 2021 online on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. However, candidates are not be able to access the website due to technical reasons. The Board released the Patwari exam results 2021 moments before the website hanged.

The Board took to Twitter and wrote, “The result of the Patwari exam has been released, due to some technical reasons, there is a problem in opening the site at the moment, the problem will be resolved soon!”

RSMSSB Patwari Exam 2021 was held on October 23 and October 24, 2021. The Board had released the first answer keys of all codes along with master question papers for Patwari Exam 2021 on November 23, 2021.

The Board had earlier increased the number of vacancies to recruit candidates for the post of Patwari. The total number of vacancies were increased from 5378 vacancies were increased to 5610. The site came to a standstill after a sudden increase in the number of visitors on the website.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the RSMSSB website for result-related updates.

