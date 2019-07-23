RSMSSB Result declared for Lab Assistant, Supervisor Woman and Agriculture Supervisor exams, direct link here

education

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 13:21 IST

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the result and cut off marks for the Lab assistant examination 2018, Agriculture Supervisor, Supervisor Woman (Anganwadi Worker Quota) Exam 2018, Woman Supervisor (Woman Empowerment Exam) 2018, and Informatics Assistant Exam 2018.

The results for these exams were declared on Monday, July 22. Candidates can access the results by visiting the official website of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur.

Rajasthan RSMSSB Result, cut-off and final answer key: Here’s how to check

1) Visit the official website of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board

2) Click on the link for ‘latest news’

3) Separate links are there to check result, cut off marks and final answer keys of the above mentioned exams

4) Click on desired link and Pdf pages containing the result will open

5) Take a print out and download it on your computer

Direct link to check RSMSSB results:

Result and Cut Off Marks of Agriculture Supervisor Exam 2018

Result and Cut Off Marks of Lab Assistant Exam 2018

Result and Cut Off Marks of Supervisor (Woman) (Anganwadi Worker Quota) Exam 2018

Result and Cut Off Marks of Woman supervisor (Woman Empowerment) Exam 2018

Roll Number of Finally Selected Candidates and Cut of Marks of IA Exam 2018

