RSPSC Rajasthan Veterinary Officer recruitment notification released for 900 vacancies

The online registration will begin from October 25, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can on its official website on or before November 24, 2019 till 12 pm.

education Updated: Oct 23, 2019 14:02 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RSPSC released an official notification for recruitment exam to fill 900 vacancies of Veterinary Officer on its official website. (Representational image)
         

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the official notification inviting online applications to fill 900 vacancies of veterinary officers. The online registration will begin from October 25, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in on or before November 24, 2019 till 12 pm.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in veterinary sciences and animal husbandry or its equivalent from a recognized university. Applicants must have a working knowledge of Hindi written in devnagri script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture is eligible for the post.

Applicants should be between 20 to 40 years of age as on January 1, 2020.

The selection of the candidates will be based on a screening test. The test will be of 100 marks.

For further information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 14:02 IST

