e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / Education / RSSB Librarian recruitment exam cancelled after paper leak

RSSB Librarian recruitment exam cancelled after paper leak

According to police, the question paper and the answer key for the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) exam on Sunday was leaked two hours before the exam.

education Updated: Jan 02, 2020 11:35 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Rajasthan
(HT File)
         

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board here on Wednesday cancelled an exam held earlier this week for recruitment of librarians as the question paper was leaked, a senior official said.

A new date for the exam will be announced soon, he said.

According to police, the question paper and the answer key for the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) exam on Sunday was leaked two hours before the exam.

“We have decided to cancel the exam in view of the paper leak. A new date will be announced soon,” RSMSSB chairman B L Jatawat.

Nearly 55,000 candidates had appeared for the exam for the recruitment of 700 Grade III librarians in the Secondary Education Department.

Following a tip off, raids were conducted at around a dozen places before the exam on Sunday. Six persons, including two women candidates, were arrested from a hostel run by an owner of a coaching institute in Jaipur, the police said.

The police recovered the question paper and the answer key.The accused had created a WhatsApp group named “Jai Shree Krishna” and shared the paper and the answer key two hours before the exam. There were five members in the group, the police said.

The accused were identified as Mausam Chaudhary and Brahma Chaudhary, both candidates, and Amit Chaudhary, Pradeep Kumar, Manoj Kumar and Surendra, who had arranged the paper, they said.

The main accused in the case, Sandeep Nehra, who owns a coaching institute, is absconding, they added.

According to police, it is suspected that a police constable was also involved in leaking the question paper. He is also absconding.

“The matter is being investigated to ascertain how many candidates were provided the paper,” the police said.

After the gang was busted, the RSMSSB was informed, they said.

The notification for recruitment of Grade III librarians was issued in May 2018

tags
top news
Tata Sons moves SC against NCLAT order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as chairman
Tata Sons moves SC against NCLAT order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as chairman
Factory in Delhi collapses during fire rescue ops, several feared trapped
Factory in Delhi collapses during fire rescue ops, several feared trapped
CDS appointed, PM Modi should next break bureaucratic silos
CDS appointed, PM Modi should next break bureaucratic silos
Senior general tells commanders to shun military pageantry
Senior general tells commanders to shun military pageantry
Subscribers to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month from March
Subscribers to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month from March
‘Surprised’ Kohli gives priceless reaction on Hardik-Natasa engagement
‘Surprised’ Kohli gives priceless reaction on Hardik-Natasa engagement
Owning a car means more sex for millennials: Study
Owning a car means more sex for millennials: Study
Impact of CAA-NRC on India-Bangladesh relations | WorldView
Impact of CAA-NRC on India-Bangladesh relations | WorldView
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News