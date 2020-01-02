RSSB Librarian recruitment exam cancelled after paper leak

education

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 11:35 IST

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board here on Wednesday cancelled an exam held earlier this week for recruitment of librarians as the question paper was leaked, a senior official said.

A new date for the exam will be announced soon, he said.

According to police, the question paper and the answer key for the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) exam on Sunday was leaked two hours before the exam.

“We have decided to cancel the exam in view of the paper leak. A new date will be announced soon,” RSMSSB chairman B L Jatawat.

Nearly 55,000 candidates had appeared for the exam for the recruitment of 700 Grade III librarians in the Secondary Education Department.

Following a tip off, raids were conducted at around a dozen places before the exam on Sunday. Six persons, including two women candidates, were arrested from a hostel run by an owner of a coaching institute in Jaipur, the police said.

The police recovered the question paper and the answer key.The accused had created a WhatsApp group named “Jai Shree Krishna” and shared the paper and the answer key two hours before the exam. There were five members in the group, the police said.

The accused were identified as Mausam Chaudhary and Brahma Chaudhary, both candidates, and Amit Chaudhary, Pradeep Kumar, Manoj Kumar and Surendra, who had arranged the paper, they said.

The main accused in the case, Sandeep Nehra, who owns a coaching institute, is absconding, they added.

According to police, it is suspected that a police constable was also involved in leaking the question paper. He is also absconding.

“The matter is being investigated to ascertain how many candidates were provided the paper,” the police said.

After the gang was busted, the RSMSSB was informed, they said.

The notification for recruitment of Grade III librarians was issued in May 2018