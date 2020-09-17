RUHS Recruitment 2020: Application window for 2000 vacancies of medical officer reopens

education

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 19:43 IST

RUHS Recruitment 2020: The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur has re-opened the online application window for the recruitment of Medical Officer on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the RUSH Medical Officer positions online at ruhsraj.org on or before September 24, 2020, until 11:59 pm.

RUHS is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 2000 vacancies of medical officers. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be held on October 30, 2020. The dates of downloading the admit card for the recruitment exam will be announced soon.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 5000. For SC/ST candidates of Rajasthan, the registration fee is Rs 2500. Candidates must note that the application fee is neither refundable, nor transferable and nor adjustable for any other recruitments. Any plea in this matter shall not be entertained.

A candidate should have a MBBS degree as per order no. F03(7) DOP/A-11/97, dated 17.09.1999 and RMC registration is mandatory before filling the online application form.

