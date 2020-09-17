e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / RUHS Recruitment 2020: Application window for 2000 vacancies of medical officer reopens

RUHS Recruitment 2020: Application window for 2000 vacancies of medical officer reopens

RUHS Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the RUSH Medical Officer positions online at ruhsraj.org.in on or before September 24, 2020, until 11:59 pm.

education Updated: Sep 17, 2020 19:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RUHS Recruitment 2020.
RUHS Recruitment 2020.(Screengrab )
         

RUHS Recruitment 2020: The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur has re-opened the online application window for the recruitment of Medical Officer on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the RUSH Medical Officer positions online at ruhsraj.org on or before September 24, 2020, until 11:59 pm.

RUHS is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 2000 vacancies of medical officers. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be held on October 30, 2020. The dates of downloading the admit card for the recruitment exam will be announced soon.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 5000. For SC/ST candidates of Rajasthan, the registration fee is Rs 2500. Candidates must note that the application fee is neither refundable, nor transferable and nor adjustable for any other recruitments. Any plea in this matter shall not be entertained.

A candidate should have a MBBS degree as per order no. F03(7) DOP/A-11/97, dated 17.09.1999 and RMC registration is mandatory before filling the online application form.

Direct link to apply for RUHS medical officer recruitment.

tags
top news
Union minister Harsimrat Badal resigns over Centre’s new farm bills
Union minister Harsimrat Badal resigns over Centre’s new farm bills
‘Desist from regulating electronic media’: Centre urges Supreme Court
‘Desist from regulating electronic media’: Centre urges Supreme Court
‘It may be a long winter’: Singapore envoy amid India-China tension at LAC
‘It may be a long winter’: Singapore envoy amid India-China tension at LAC
Union home minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS in Delhi after five days
Union home minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS in Delhi after five days
Vaccine-maker Moderna releases Covid-19 trial plan
Vaccine-maker Moderna releases Covid-19 trial plan
Safety first, cautions WHO as 172 nations join Covax programme
Safety first, cautions WHO as 172 nations join Covax programme
Wuhan next-of-kin accuse China of blocking Covid lawsuits
Wuhan next-of-kin accuse China of blocking Covid lawsuits
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In