SAMS Odisha Plus 3 second merit list 2020 released at samsodisha.gov.in, here’s direct link

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 14:03 IST

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 second merit list 2020: The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha on Thursday released the Plus 3 second merit list 2020 on its official website.

Students who have applied for the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admission 2020 can check the second merit list online at samsodisha.gov.in.

Students who are eligible to take admission based on the second selection list will have to pay the admission fees on or before October 29, 2020. The first merit list for the Odisha Plus 3 admission was released on September 28, 2020.

Direct link to check SAMS Odisha Plus 3 second merit list 2020.

How to check SAMS Odisha Plus 3 second merit list 2020:

Visit the official website at samsodisha.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Degree +3” appearing under the “Higher Education” section

Click on the link that reads, “Second merit list”

The second merit list will be displayed on the screen