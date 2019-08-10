SBI Clerk Mains exam analysis 2019: Quantitative aptitude toughest, English easiest of all

education

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 15:43 IST

SBI Clerk Main Exam Analysis: Shift 1

The SBI Clerk Exam is a national level exam conducted by the State Bank of India. This year, there are 8653 clerk vacancies including 60 vacancies for the special recruitment drive. The selection involves a preliminary exam, main exam and a test for a specified local language for candidates who have not studied the local language in 10th or 12th standard. This test will be conducted before joining and if a candidate fails to clear it, he/she will stand disqualified.

The SBI Clerk Prelim exam was conducted on June 22 and June 23 in an online mode. The main examination is being conducted today, 10th August. The exam duration is 2 hours and 40 minutes with four sections; General/Financial Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability & Computer Knowledge. There are a total of 190 questions. Each question will carry one mark for each wrong answer a quarter of a mark will be deducted.

The overall level of the exam was Moderate - Difficult. The sequence of sections was - GK, English, Quant, and reasoning.

Sections wise update of each subject (difficulty level and any important highlight)

The toughest section was Quant while English was the easiest.

Below is the sectional breakdown of the exam:

General/Financial Awareness: Total no of questions was 50 and level was moderate.

English Language: Total no of questions was 40 and the level was moderate.

Quantitative Aptitude: Total no of questions were 50 and level was difficult .

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude : Total no of questions were 50 and level was difficult .

The exam analysis shared above is purely prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the SBI Clerk aspirants in shift 1. For further shifts, candidates are advised to prepare GK well

The author is academic head, banking exams at Gradeup.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 15:43 IST