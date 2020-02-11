SBI clerk prelims admit card 2020 expected soon, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 11:53 IST

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release on Tuesday, February 11, the admit card for the preliminary examination to recruit clerks. The preliminary examination to recruit clerks in the bank is expected to be tentatively held in the month of February/March.

Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit cards, after it is released by the bank, by visiting the career section of the SBI website. No hard copy of the call letter/admit card will be sent by post. SBI will also release an ‘Acquaint yourself booklet’ giving detailed information about the exam.

The ‘Acquaint yourself booklet’ provides information regarding various aspects of the online test.

Steps to download SBI clerk admit card 2020 after it is released:

Visit official website of SBI at sbi.co.in and click on the link for Career’s section. Click on the link for SBI Clerk prelims admit card in the latest announcements to go to the login page. Key in your registration number/roll number, password/date of birth, captcha code (as in the image). Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout and save it on your computer.

Selection process

The selection process will consist of on-line test (preliminary and main examination) and test of specified opted local language.

Prelims:

Preliminary Examination (online) will consist of objective tests for 100 marks and will be held online. This test will be of 1 hour duration and candidates will get 20 minutes for attempting one section. There will be three sections including English, numerical ability and reasoning ability. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the objective tests. One-fourth of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Main exam:

The main exam consists of general/ financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude, reasoning ability and computer aptitude. The main exam will have 190 questions carrying 200 marks and candidates will get 2 hours and forty minutes to attempt them. Each test will have a separate timing.

Further, before the probation period comes to an end, the performance of the newly recruited employees will be evaluated and the probation period of those employees whose performance fails to meet Bank’s expectation, may be extended.

The SBI clerk exam 2020 is being conducted to fill 8000 vacancies.