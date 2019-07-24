SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019 announced. What’s next?

education

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:10 IST

State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the results of SBI Clerk prelims exam 2019 on its official website sbi.co.in/careers.

The SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019 was declared in late evening of July 23. Candidates who had taken the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019 that was conducted in the month of June can check their result online.

Here is thedirect link to check the SBI clerk prelims result 2019.

Steps to check SBI clerk Prelims result 2019:

Visit the career section of official SBI website

Click on the link for SBI clerk prelims 2019 result in the latest announcement section

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your results will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

What’s next?

Candidates who have cleared the SBI Clerk prelims exam 2019 will now have to appear for SBI Clerk Main Exam. The shortlisted candidates will get a link to download the call letter for SBI Clerk Main Exam attached in the score card of SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019.

The number of candidates selected for the main exam is approximately 10 times the number of vacancy in that category. The two-hour forty minute main exam will carry 200 marks and 190 questions and will be divided into four sections: General and financial awareness (50 marks) General English (40 marks), Quantitative Aptitude (50 marks) and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude (60 marks).

Keep visiting SBI website www.sbi.co.in/careers on a regular basis for latest updates about the exam.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 08:12 IST