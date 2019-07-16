SBI clerk prelims result 2019 expected in a few days

education

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:17 IST

State Bank of India (SBI) clerk prelims examination result 2019 is expected to be released within a few days. The online preliminary examination was held in June.

Candidates who took the SBI clerk prelims examination 2019 can check SBI clerk prelims result on the career page of the official website of State bank of India.

Here’s how to check SBI clerk Prelims result 2019 after they are declared:

1) Visit the career section of official SBI website

2) Click on the sixth dot in the latest announcement section

3) Click on the link for SBI clerk prelims 2019 result

4) A pdf page containing registration number of shortlisted candidates will be displayed

SBI clerk recruitment 2019: Selection process

Candidates who clear the SBI clerk preliminary exam need to appear in the main exam. The tentative date for SBI clerk main examination is August 10 while the call letter for main exam can be downloaded tentatively from the fourth week of July. The number of candidates selected for the main exam is approximately 10 times the number of vacancy in that category. The two-hour forty minute main exam will carry 200 marks and 190 questions and will be divided into four sections: General and financial awareness (50 marks) General English (40 marks), Quantitative Aptitude (50 marks) and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude (60 marks).

Candidates will get 35 minutes each for general and financial awareness and general English and 45 minutes each for quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability section. Marks obtained in the main exam will only be considered for making the provisional selection list. Candidates, who produce the necessary certificate proving they studied the specified local language, will not have to undergo the language test otherwise compulsory for others.

Note: Candidates should keep regularly checking SBI website www.sbi.co.in/careers for latest updates.

