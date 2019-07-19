SBI clerk result 2019 expected soon at sbi.co.in

education

The result of SBI clerk prelims examination (Junior Associates - customer support and sales) 2019 is expected to be declared anytime soon. As the SBI clerk main examination is tentatively scheduled for August 10, it is expected that the SBI clerk prelims results are round the corner. However, Hindustan Times does no have a confirmed date for the declaration of SBI clerk prelims results.

The SBI Clerk preliminary examination 2019 was conducted last month. The result of SBI clerk prelims examination 2019 can be checked on the career page of the official website of the state-run bank (SBI).

Candidates who clear the SBI clerk preliminary exam need to appear in the main exam. The call letter for main exam can be downloaded tentatively from the fourth week of July. The number of candidates selected for the main exam is approximately 10 times the number of vacancy in that category. The two-hour forty minute main exam will carry 200 marks and 190 questions and will be divided into four sections: General and financial awareness (50 marks) General English (40 marks), Quantitative Aptitude (50 marks) and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude (60 marks).

Candidates will get 35 minutes each for general and financial awareness and general English and 45 minutes each for quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability section. Marks obtained in the main exam will only be considered for making the provisional selection list. Candidates, who produce the necessary certificate proving they studied the specified local language, will not have to undergo the language test otherwise compulsory for others.

Steps to check SBI clerk Prelims result 2019 after it is announced:

1) Go to the career section of official SBI website

2) Click on the link for SBI clerk prelims 2019 result in the latest announcement section

3) A pdf page containing registration number of shortlisted candidates will be displayed

4) Check if your registration number is in the list of qualified candidates

Keep visting SBI website www.sbi.co.in/careers on a regular basis for latest updates about the exam.

