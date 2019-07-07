SBI PO main admit card 2019 released, here’s how to download

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card of main examination for the recruitment of probationary officers (PO) in the state-run bank on its career website. The online main examination is scheduled to be held on July 20. The examination is being held to fill 2,000 probationary officers vacancies across its various branches.

Here is the direct link to download the SBI PO main 2019 admit card

SBI PO main 2019 admit cards can be downloaded by visiting the career section of SBI website at sbi.co.in/careers. Click on the link for call letter of SBI PO main exam 2019 in the latest announcement section to go to the login page. Enter your registration number, password/date of birth and captcha code (as in the image) and click on login. Your call letter will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout and save it on your computer. No hard copy of the call letter will be sent by post.

Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre. He must bring one photo identity proof such as passport/Adhar/PAN card/Driving Licence/Voter’s card/Bank passbook with duly attested photograph/Identity card issued by school or college/gazetted officer along with the admit card. The identity proof should be submitted at the time of examination.

The online main examination will have objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 50 marks. Both the tests will be held online. Descriptive test will take place immediately after the objective test. The objective test will be of three hours duration having four sections for total 200 marks. The objective test will have separate timing for every section. The descriptive test of 30 minutes duration with 50 marks will be a test of English language (letter writing and essay).

There will be penalty for wrong answers in the objective tests. For each wrong answer one fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted. There will be no penalty for questions left blank.

The marks obtained in thePreliminary Exam will not be added for preparing the final merit list. Only the marks obtained in main examwill be added to the marks obtained in group exercise and interview for preparing the final merit list. The candidates will have to qualify both in main and GE and interview separately.

Marks secured by the candidates in the main Examination (out of 250 marks) are converted to out of 75 marks and group exercises and interview scores of candidate (out of 50 marks) are converted to out of 25 marks. The final merit list is arrived at after aggregating (out of 100) converted marks of main exam and group exercises and interview. Selection will be made from the top merit ranked candidates in each category.

Note: Candidates are advised to regularly keep in touch with the SBI website www.sbi.co.in/careers for details and latest updates.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 13:32 IST