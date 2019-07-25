e-paper
Thursday, Jul 25, 2019

SBI Recruitment: DMK President Stalin questions low cut off marks for EWS category

In a tweet, Stalin said: "In the preliminary exam for recruitment of Junior Associate post, the SBI had fixed the cut off mark for EWS category at 28.5 per cent as against the cut off mark for SC, General and Other Backward Communities (OBC) at 61.25 per cent and for ST at 53.75 per cent."

education Updated: Jul 25, 2019 08:52 IST
Indo Asian News Service
DMK President M.K.Stalin on Wednesday said the low cut-off marks for economically weaker sections (EWS) --28.5 per cent-- as against that for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and other categories in the recruitment examination held by the State Bank of India (SBI) shows how the Central government has thrown social justice into a deep pit.

In a tweet, Stalin said: “In the preliminary exam for recruitment of Junior Associate post, the SBI had fixed the cut off mark for EWS category at 28.5 per cent as against the cut off mark for SC, General and Other Backward Communities (OBC) at 61.25 per cent and for ST at 53.75 per cent.”

He urged the Central government to remove the 10 per cent reservation for EWS.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 08:52 IST

