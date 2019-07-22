SBI SCO Recruitment 2019: 76 vacancies for Specialist Cadre Officers announced, check notification here

education

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 12:34 IST

State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday invited online applications from candidates for appointment as specialist cadre officers (SCO) in the state-run bank on regular basis. There are a total of seventy six vacancies to be filled through this process.

The application process has started and the last date to apply is August 12. Also, the last date of fees payment is August 12, 2019. Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility.

A candidate can apply for one post only. The process of registration is complete only when fee is deposited with the bank through online mode on or before the last date for payment of fee. Candidates are required to upload all required documents ( brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience etc.) failing which candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview.

Candidates should go through the official notification to know details like eligibility conditions, selection process, how to apply and pay fees etc. Go to the official website to apply online.

