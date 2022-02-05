SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 48 posts of assistant managers

State Bank of India has invited applications for 48 SCO vacancies. The application process began on February 5 and will end on February 25.Candidates who want to apply for the Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist) and Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching) can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

The tentative date of the online examination is March 20, 2022 and the tentative date for downloading call letters for the online test is March 5 onwards.

SBI SCO recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 48 vacancies, out of which 15 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist) and 33 vacancies are for the Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching).

SBI SCO recruitment age limit: The maximum age of the candidates applying for the vacancies should be 40 years as on August 31, 2021.

SBI SCO recruitment selection process: The selection process will be based on the online written examination cum -Interview.

SBI SCO recruitment eligibility criteria: The candidates should possess first division in bachelor's degree (full time) in any stream.

SBI SCO recruitment application fee: The application fees and intimation charges (non-refundable) is ₹750) for General/ OBC/EWS candidates. SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

