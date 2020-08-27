e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / SC decision on plea seeking scrapping of UGC decision to hold final year exams tomorrow

SC decision on plea seeking scrapping of UGC decision to hold final year exams tomorrow

The Supreme Court will on Friday deliver its judgment in a batch of petitions seeking scrapping of final year/terminal semester university examinations which are scheduled to be held before September 30.

education Updated: Aug 27, 2020 19:35 IST
Murali Krishnan
Murali Krishnan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SC decision on plea seeking scrapping of final year varsity exams tomorrow
SC decision on plea seeking scrapping of final year varsity exams tomorrow (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The Supreme Court will on Friday deliver its judgment in a batch of petitions seeking scrapping of final year/terminal semester university examinations which are scheduled to be held before September 30.

A three-judge bench headed by justice Ashok Bhushan will pronounce the verdict at 10.30 am.

The UGC had, on July 6, directed universities across the country to hold the final year examinations by September 30. It had defended its decision saying that future of students will be jeopardised if examinations are not held.

The petitioners have demanded the apex court to consider scrapping online/offline exams in view of Covid-19 threat and instead direct UGC to declare results based on the past performance of students and internal assessments.

States including Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have cancelled university exams including final year exams.

The UGC, however, maintained that degree cannot be conferred on graduating students without holding final year examinations and it alone can take a call on whether or not exams should be cancelled.

“State governments cannot cancel examinations. That power lies with the UGC,” solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of UGC told the top court on August 8.

The Ministry of Home Affairs supported UGC decision and filed an affidavit before the apex court on August 13 stating that it has permitted limited opening of educational institutions across the country for holding the final year examinations.

tags
top news
First accused in Pulwama chargesheet still sheltered by Pakistan: India
First accused in Pulwama chargesheet still sheltered by Pakistan: India
Covid-19 ‘Act of God’, may result in contraction of economy: Nirmala Sitharaman
Covid-19 ‘Act of God’, may result in contraction of economy: Nirmala Sitharaman
SC verdict tomorrow whether final year university exams can he held
SC verdict tomorrow whether final year university exams can he held
In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing
In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing
China doesn’t budge in Ladakh border row, wants India to see ‘big picture’
China doesn’t budge in Ladakh border row, wants India to see ‘big picture’
After 5-hr meet on GST compensation, states get 7 days to choose from 2 options
After 5-hr meet on GST compensation, states get 7 days to choose from 2 options
Patanjali’s Coronil sets off a trademark dispute, Supreme Court delivers its ruling
Patanjali’s Coronil sets off a trademark dispute, Supreme Court delivers its ruling
Odisha CM asks PM Modi to postpone JEE-NEET amid flood-like situation, Covid
Odisha CM asks PM Modi to postpone JEE-NEET amid flood-like situation, Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In