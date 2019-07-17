Scholarship test for EWS invites applications

education

Brainers Business School, an edtech start-up launches its first scholarship test Brainers talent search exam. The motive of this test is to attract the average or underprivileged students to come forward and get a chance to will scholarship of RS. 1 lakh.

Below are the relevant details about BTSE:

What is Brainers Talent Search Exam (BTSE) 2019?

Brainers Talent Search Exam (BTSE) 2019 is a national level merit-based scholarship program which is aimed to impart scholarship to right and meritorious candidates without any discrimination Out of the total number of applications, the top 5000 meritorious students will be awarded scholarship worth Rs. 50,00,000 across India.

Top performer in the test can win a scholarship of up to RS. 1,00,000 & Free Online Courses worth Rs. 15,000 listed on Brainers Business School.

Who is offering this scholarship?

Brainers Business School is offering scholarship to top 1000 meritorious students

Who can apply for this scholarship?

To be eligible, an applicant must be a student of Class 10 or Age between 15 to 25 years.

