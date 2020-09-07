School authorities can charge 70% of tuition fees: Rajasthan High Court

education

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 19:44 IST

Giving interim orders on petitions filed against private school charging fess during covid times, the Rajasthan High Court (HC) on Monday directed the school authorities to allow the students to continue their studies online and allow them to deposit 70% of the tuition fees.

The state government on July 7 through his orders said that collection of all outstanding dues, current applicable fees, and advance fees shall be deferred for a period of three months in respect of all students studying in non-governmental institutions. During this period, the names of students shall not be struck off from non-governmental institutions for non payment of such fees. Challenging the orders of the state government, petitions were filed by different education societies which were later merged.

“In view of the above, this court by an interim measure and till the situation gets normalized directs the school authorities to allow the students to continue their studies online and allow them to deposit 70% of the tuition fees element from the total fees being charged for the year,” reads orders of justice SP Sharma.

The orders added, “ The said 70% of the tuition fees shall be paid for the period from March 2020 in three instalments to the respective schools. However, it is made clear that on non payment of the said fees, the student(s) may not be allowed to join online classes, but shall not be expelled from the school. The three instalments shall be fixed by depositing the first instalment on or before September 30,2020 while the second instalment shall be paid by November 30, 2020, and the third instalment shall be paid by January 31, 2021.”

The HC made it clear that the question regarding remaining fees shall be examined at the stage of final disposal of these writ petitions. The orders are being passed as interim arrangements subject to final adjudication of the case.