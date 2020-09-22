Schools, colleges reopen in Assam after Covid-19 lockdown

education

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 16:24 IST

After a six-month-long hiatus due to COVID-19, schools and colleges were reopened in Assam on Monday.

Educational institutes in the state have remained closed since the nation-wide COVID-19 lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.

Visuals from the SB Deorah College campus in Guwahati showed a few students in the corridors maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

According to Parveena Roy, a student at the college, many students could attend classes as long as they practised social distancing and followed protocol.

“It feels good to come to be physically present on the college campus after so long. We continued our studies at home through online classes but I missed the traditional classrooms and am glad that I get to see my friends. I believe that we can continue to come to college and not get infected as long as we diligently maintain social distance, wear masks and sanitise our hands,” Roy told ANI.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in the state continued to rise with an additional 829 cases in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 29,609.

So far, 578 deaths and 1,29,133 recoveries have been reported in the state.