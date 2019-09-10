New Delhi -°C
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2019
Schools’ dilemma: How to raise teachers’ salary without fee hike
Managements of several schools have been demanding an approval to hike their fee, in order to pay salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission. However, the DoE has granted permission to only 59 such schools to hike their fee, by 5% to 10%, after auditing their accounts in May.education Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:06 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
First Published: Sep 10, 2019 09:02 IST
tags
more from education