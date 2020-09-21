e-paper
Home / Education / Schools in Andhra Pradesh reopen today, students require approval of parents to go to school

Schools in Andhra Pradesh reopen today, students require approval of parents to go to school

education Updated: Sep 21, 2020 13:26 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Vijayawada
A visual from a school in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on Monday.
A visual from a school in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on Monday.(ANI )
         

Schools in Andhra Pradesh partially opened from Monday with students of classes 9 and 10 permitted to attend amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

However, it is optional only. Only those students whose parents gave an approval letter came to schools. The students will be allowed to get their doubts cleared and will be sent back. They will not be kept in the school throughout the working hours.

Though the schools have permission to be opened for 9th and 10th classes, most of the schools are not opened as they have been allotted as centres for the ongoing exams for village/ward secretariat jobs in the state.

More than 10 lakh candidates are appearing for the exams which will last until September 26.

Kanuru Zilla Parishat High School headmistress Ramavat Kamala said, “We are starting the school from today onwards as per the orders of education commissioner. All the teachers are asked to come to school. Students of 9th and 10th classes only are allowed to school for clarification of doubts, only with an approval letter from parents.”

“We told them to wear mask and awareness is created about sanitization. Students will be allowed to sit at 6 ft distance in classrooms. Students will be sent immediately after getting clarification. The students are asked to bring their own water bottles, and not to exchange. They are suggested to sanitize at regular intervals. The school is sanitized before opening for students,” the headmistress said.

“We are sending the students who did not bring the approval letter, to get such a letter. Sometimes students write the approval letters on their own. So we are cross-checking with parents and then only will allow the students,” Kamala added.

