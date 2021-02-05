IND USA
Representational image. (ANI file)
Schools in Delhi reopen for Class 9 and Class 11

The government had resumed schools for classes 10 and 12 on January 18 in view of the board exams.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:03 AM IST

Schools were reopened in Delhi for students of Class 9 and Class 11 and they attended the classes on Friday, around ten months after educational institutions were forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government had resumed schools for classes 10 and 12 on January 18 in view of the board exams. However, the government had said that the student should be called to school only with the consent of their parents.

Several states have already opened schools with precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday informed that in the fifth Sero survey done in the national capital, antibodies against the COVID-19 have been detected in 56.13 per cent of the population.

