Schools to take lead in rainwater harvesting in UP’s Prayagraj

As part of a unique initiative, all secondary schools—government and private—of five of the worst effected development blocks of the district including Baharia, Bahadurpur, Dhanupur, Pratappur and Chaka would now install rainwater harvesting systems on their campuses, said the officials.

Similarly, government-run 56 primary and upper primary schools of Prayagraj city would also install the rainwater harvesting system on their campuses as part of a state education department’s initiative, they added.

This initiative is being taken under the aegis of Union Ministry of Water Resources. A senior official in the ministry had recently visited Prayagraj and held a meeting with the district magistrate and other officials here, said District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) RN Vishwakarma.

He said all secondary schools of these five blocks of Prayagraj would be involved to stem the fall of underground water level through rain water harvesting. “Most of these 300-odd secondary schools have large campuses and rainwater harvesting systems here can play a vital role in preventing the rainwater from flowing off and seeping underground to replenish the underground water table,” he explained.

Vishwakarma said these schools would be provided some financial support for installing the rainwater harvesting systems on their campuses.

Explaining the reason for picking schools for this initiative, Vishwakarma said, “In general, schools have vast catchment area consisting of not only the rooftop but also huge playgrounds that can collect the runoff. The rainwater harvesting system, if implemented in school premises, will not only help in water augmentation in terms of groundwater recharge or storage but can also act as a flood control measure. This green initiative can be further used as a demonstrative project for knowledge dissemination and to create an understanding of sustainability among students within the education programme like Course curriculum, clubs, green fair, being part of green schools audit programme etc.

“We had initially convened a meeting on July 12 but it could not take place owing to preoccupation of senior district administration officials. We plan to reconvene the meeting in coming days and ensure quick action in this direction,” he added.

Basic education department officials have also decided to rope in government-run primary and upper primary schools located within the city limits in this effort.

“We have identified 56 such schools for installing the rainwater harvesting system. The primary schools located in Abubakarpur, Karelabagh, Kareli, Ambedkarnagar Khatkauni, Gadiwan Tola, Naini Chakdaundi and Naini Bazar, Dhumanganj, Old Katra, Mumfordganj, Bamrauli , Jhalwa, Alopibagh, Allenganj, South Malaka and Shahganj are among those chosen under this initiative,” said Jyoti Shukla, Nagar Shiksha Adhikari Prayagraj.

He said around a dozen other non-government schools including Ram Niranjan, Annie Besant, Bal Bharti Girls, Bal Niketan Junior High school, Radha Krishna Public School, Phaphamau, National English School and Gurukul Montessori School, Phaphamau have also been chosen for installation of rainwater harvesting system in coming days.

