SDMC building classrooms in Delhi at inflated cost, alleges Manish Sisodia

A day after the Delhi BJP claimed the AAP government spent an extra Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of new classrooms, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday accused the BJP-led municipal corporations of building its classrooms at an inflated cost.

“We are in possession of a resolution of the SDMC’s (south Delhi municipal corporation) standing committee that says last year they had prepared an estimate for building 43 rooms at a cost of ₹10,73,80,000, which comes to ₹24.95 lakh per classroom,” Sisodia told reporters.

Sisodia said that unlike the municipal bodies, the Delhi government’s estimates included the cost of providing facilities such as furniture, lights and fans, fire-safety equipment among other things.

“While the BJP-led MCD estimates ₹25 lakh per classroom as the construction cost, the Delhi government’s estimates include facilities such as furniture, fire safety equipment, electrical appliances, desks, lab equipment, etc., for 13,000 classrooms,” Sisodia told the media.

At RSKV West Vinod Nagar, a model Delhi government school, Sisodia pointed towards the “sound-proof” walls in music rooms, computers and equipment in ICT labs, tile-lined classrooms and the infrastructure, asking how this could be achieved without money.

A day earlier, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had alleged the Delhi government had submitted an estimate of Rs 2,892 crore for 12,748 classrooms, which could have been built for just Rs 892 crore.

Citing a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana, Tiwari had alleged the state government was constructing 300 square feet classrooms at the cost of Rs 24.86 lakh

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta denied Sisodia’s allegations, saying they were half-truth. “The MCD has given a contract only for Rs. 5.27 crore for the construction of 43 classrooms.This comes to roughly Rs 12 lakh per room. This is half of what the Delhi government is spending on a classroom. The MCD would construct a two-storey building from foundation with earthquake-resistant technology, structural stability, rainwater harvesting, sewage and drainage, boundary wall, etc. at much lesser cost of Rs. 12.86 lakh per room.”

Political leaders at the south corporation said the AAP government was presenting wrong figures only to make counter allegations after Manoj Tiwari’s remarks on Monday.

“The entire RCC (reinforced cement concrete) structure is earthquake-resistant, has three floors and as many staircases, including one for fire escape. It has 43 classrooms and eight toilet blocks for boy and girl students. The total cost is Rs 5.27 crore and not Rs 10.73 crore as claimed by Sisodia,” Leader of the House, SDMC, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP on Tuesday lodged a police complaint against Sisodia and PWD Minister Satyender Jain, alleging corruption of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said, “We have given a complaint against Sisodia and Jain to the police . This is just like the Commonwealth Games scam. The classrooms, which generally would cost Rs 4-5 lakh, were constructed for Rs 25 lakh. We have demanded a proper investigation in this matter.”

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 07:45 IST