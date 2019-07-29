SDMC organises mega parent-teacher meeting across 581 primary schools in South Delhi

education

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:48 IST

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Sunday organised a mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) across its 581 primary schools. In the PTM, the parents were briefed about the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, sexual abuse of children, vector-borne diseases and issues related to hygiene.

According to SDMC officials, the PTM witnessed around 78% participation of the parents who interacted with the teachers on the progress of their wards and their overall development. The south civic body runs 581 primary schools, from nursery to class five and approximately 2.38 lakh children study in these schools between the age group of three and 11 years.

Nandini Sharma, chairperson of the SDMC education committee, who visited schools in Malviya Nagar, Lajpat Nagar -3 and Pushp Vihar, said that the theme of the mega PTM was centered on “sexual abuse against children” and powers of POCSO Act, which was recently given more teeth after amendments. The SDMC had held such mega PTMs only twice before -- one earlier this year and the other in 2018. Last time, the theme of the mega PTM was ‘raising the girl child responsibly’.

Sharma said that the SDMC’s aim was to sensitize the parents about the sexual abuse against children and what they can do to stop and raise alarm against such incidents.

“Students at municipal schools majorly hail from underprivileged section of the society such as small urban villages, unauthorized colonies and slums. Sexual offences against children are noticed often in these segments. So, it is essential to make parents and the students aware of the provision of the POCSO Act. We also told the parents to use 1098 helpline to raise voice against sexual abuse of children,” she said.

She added that the information on protection and control of water borne diseases and CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) was also given to the parents and students since good health of students is vital.

SDMC mayor Sunita Kangra visited schools in Madipur ward and said that the outcome of this PTM would go a long way in ensuring safety and fitness of students apart from improving the skill of teaching and reputation of our schools.

“The initiative will also help analyse suggestions received from the parents and chalk out an action plan for better results. The large number participation of parents is an encouraging sign,” she said.

SDMC officials said that the parents were also informed about the performance of their wards along with issues such as water conservation, hygiene and social welfare schemes being run by the central government.

