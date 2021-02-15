Sikkim to reopen schools for LKG-class 5 students today
Schools in Sikkim will reopen on Monday for pre-primary and primary students after a gap of 11 months with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, the state government said.
Elementary Education and Samagra Shiksha Director Bhim Thatal issued a circular directing all state-run, government- aided and private schools to reopen the educational institutions for LKG to class 5 students. Classroom teaching for senior students had started in a phased manner in the Himalayan state from October.
Schools were closed since March last year following outbreak of COVID-19.
The institutions will be required to abide by the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and guidelines of the Ministry of Education of the Union government as well as the SOP and instructions of the state education department.
As per the SOP and instructions of the authorities, the attendance of students will be strictly on voluntary basis and consent of parents/guardians will be mandatory.
The schools at the primary level will operate with 50 per cent capacity or alternatively on odd-even roll number basis wherever there are more students and less space.
However, classrooms with lesser number of students may operate fully by ensuring sufficient distance between the students as per the COVID-19 safety protocol.
The schools will operate till 2 pm on every working day.
Hostel facilities may also be available with COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Holidays on second and fourth Saturdays will be restored for all levels of schools, students, teaching and non-teaching employees.
After the reopening of schools, two to three weeks will be utilised for making up the losses in learning outcomes and other academic matters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Forest Guard admit card 2021 to be released on Feb 18
- Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the Forest Guard recruitment will be able to download their admit cards online at forest.delhigovt.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TS CET 2021 schedule released, check TS EAMCET, ECET, PGECET dates here
- Candidates can check the schedule for Common Entrance Test 2021 online at tsche.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sikkim to reopen schools for LKG-class 5 students today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Para teachers raise slogans for salary hike in front of Partha Chatterjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NTSE Stage 2 exam 2020: 7,586 candidates appeared
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BPSC DPRO Recruitment 2021: 31 PRO vacancies notified
- After the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in on or before March 12, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Board BSEB 12th exams conclude, results next
- According to the media reports, the results for Bihar Board class 12th exam 2021 is expected to be announced by March or April 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Girl students in Sikkim to receive self-defence training
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIMA MAT 2021 registration deadline extended till Feb 16
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at mat.aima.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi University reopens 4 more libraries for research scholars, faculty members
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: Additional date announced for CBT 1, check details
- RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: As per the notice, the board will be conducting the additional RRB NTPC phase 4 exam on February 23 apart from the examination scheduled to be held on February 15, 16, 17, 22, 27, and March 1, 2, 3, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Educational institutes in Odisha to remain closed on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CSBC Constable admit card 2021 to be released on Feb 25, here's how to download
- Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination will be able to download their hall tickets online at csbc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mission Youth society approved to harness demographic dividend in J-K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNU allows final-year PhD scholars to return to campus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox