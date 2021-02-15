IND USA
Representational image
Sikkim to reopen schools for LKG-class 5 students today

Classroom teaching for senior students had started in a phased manner in the Himalayan state from October.
PTI, Gangtok
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:44 PM IST

Schools in Sikkim will reopen on Monday for pre-primary and primary students after a gap of 11 months with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, the state government said.

Elementary Education and Samagra Shiksha Director Bhim Thatal issued a circular directing all state-run, government- aided and private schools to reopen the educational institutions for LKG to class 5 students. Classroom teaching for senior students had started in a phased manner in the Himalayan state from October.

Schools were closed since March last year following outbreak of COVID-19.

The institutions will be required to abide by the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and guidelines of the Ministry of Education of the Union government as well as the SOP and instructions of the state education department.

As per the SOP and instructions of the authorities, the attendance of students will be strictly on voluntary basis and consent of parents/guardians will be mandatory.

The schools at the primary level will operate with 50 per cent capacity or alternatively on odd-even roll number basis wherever there are more students and less space.

However, classrooms with lesser number of students may operate fully by ensuring sufficient distance between the students as per the COVID-19 safety protocol.

The schools will operate till 2 pm on every working day.

Hostel facilities may also be available with COVID-19 guidelines in place.

Holidays on second and fourth Saturdays will be restored for all levels of schools, students, teaching and non-teaching employees.

After the reopening of schools, two to three weeks will be utilised for making up the losses in learning outcomes and other academic matters.

