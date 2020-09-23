e-paper
Home / Education / Simulatala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admissions 2021: Registration process begins on Sept 25, check schedule here

Simulatala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admissions 2021: Registration process begins on Sept 25, check schedule here

According to the press release issued on Wednesday, the registration process for class 6 admission will begin on September 25, and will conclude on October 5, 2020.

education Updated: Sep 23, 2020 19:21 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Simulatala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admissions 2021.
The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has notified the dates for class 6 admissions in Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya for the session 2021-22. According to the press release issued on Wednesday, the registration process for class 6 admission will begin on September 25, and will conclude on October 5, 2020.

A candidate should be at least 10 years old as on April 1, 2021, in order to apply for the admissions. The upper age limit for the candidate should not be more than 12 years.

Candidates belonging to the unreserved and other categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200, while for SC/ST aspirants, the registration fee is Rs 50.

The board will conduct the preliminary examination on December 17, 2020. The examination will be objective in nature and will carry 150 marks. Students who will clear the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the mains on January 31, 2021.

Exam Pattern:

Hindustantimes

How to register for Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6 admission:

Visit the official website at biharboard.online

On the homepage, click on the link to apply for Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6 admission

Click on the registration link

Fill in all the requisite information

Pay application fee

Submit

