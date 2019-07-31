Smart classrooms at government schools in Greater Noida attracting students

education

To improve the quality of education in government schools, the district education department has started smart classrooms at primary and upper primary schools. The basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) has been monitoring the progress of these smart schools and plans to get feedback from students as well.

A smart classroom has a digital blackboard, which is a large LCD screen. It works as a computer screen. It can be connected to the internet and all information can be viewed on the LCD screen. Video lessons can also be displayed on the screen. Adjacent to the LCD screen, there is a white board on which teachers can write with sketch pen and erase with a duster. As the LCD screen gives students the appearance of TV viewing and audio visual effects, it further attracts students and makes learning easy in a playful manner.

Smart classrooms were started in October 2018. Initially, only few schools were included. Now, 40 schools have smart classrooms.

“Smart classrooms have been set up in around 40 schools. To keep a watch and monitor the activities in these classrooms, I have formed a group where smart classroom teachers send me daily reports. They send video clips and photos too. Now, I have planned to get the students’ feedback on video calls as well,” Bal Mukund Prasad, BSA, said Monday.

There are 471 government primary schools and 214 government upper primary schools in the district. Around 80,000 students study in these schools.

The BSA and assistant basic education officers said they regularly visit schools in their respective areas and motivate teachers to impart quality education so that students from Noida and Greater Noida join government schools.

“The parent-teacher-meeting (PTM) which was launched in primary and upper primary government schools has increased parents’ participation. Earlier, attendance at PTMs was less which has increased now,” Prasad said.

“To compete with private schools, we have introduced smart classrooms in government schools. Through corporate social responsibility funds of private companies, more smart classrooms will be set up,” Prasad added.

He said the department has started taking the help of NGOs to impart English teaching. “Several NGOs have offered their help with English and Maths classes,” he added.

Students said they like the smart classrooms. “Seeing audio-visual clips, I learn easily. After getting a smart classroom, I do not miss even a single class,” Mukesh Kumar, a class seven student of Government Upper Primary School, Sector 12, said.

Students are given questions and performance of students reflects the teaching pattern and teacher’s involvement. “In every school, some teachers’ performance was found better while others’ average and few teachers’ below average or even worse. These below average and average performing teachers were directed to improve the teaching pattern so that students can understand what is being taught,” Prasad said.

