e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Sports university to come up in Kangra soon: HP Minister

Sports university to come up in Kangra soon: HP Minister

Newly-appointed Minister of Forests, Youth Services and Sports, Rakesh Pathania on Saturday said a sports university will be established soon in Kangra district.

education Updated: Aug 02, 2020 10:28 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Dharamshala
         

Newly-appointed Minister of Forests, Youth Services and Sports, Rakesh Pathania on Saturday said a sports university will be established soon in Kangra district.

He paid a courtesy visit to senior BJP leader and former chief minister Shanta Kumar in Palampur.

Pathania, an MLA from Nurpur constituency of Kangra district, was inducted in CM Jai Ram Thakur’s cabinet on July 30.

Talking to PTI, Pathania, who has been appointed a minister for the first time, said, “A sports university in the state will be set up in Kangra district. Apart from this, it is a priority to make it an excellent centre for sports in Himachal Pradesh. In this context, I have requested CM Jai Ram Thakur too.” He said that there is a lot of talent among the youth of the state and a special programme will be launched to improve their abilities.

The minister said the forest cover area will also be increased in the hill state. “People come to see the forests in the state. So, work will be done to increase the chances of eco-tourism in the state. Saurav Van Vihar of Palampur is connected to the public sentiments and is a memorial to the memories of the immortal martyr Sourav Kalia of the country,” he added.

Former CM Shanta Kumar had contributed a lot in its construction and funds have been sanctioned for its renovation that would begin soon after the monsoon season, the minister pointed out.

Rajya Sabha member Indu Goswami, Jaysinghpur MLA Ravindra Dhiman, Baijnath MLA Mulakh Raj Premi and Jawali MLA Arjun Thakur were present on the occasion.

tags
top news
India, China to hold commander-level talks today, disengagement in finger area key focus
India, China to hold commander-level talks today, disengagement in finger area key focus
Chinese firms, mobile apps blocked, India could next target university tie-ups
Chinese firms, mobile apps blocked, India could next target university tie-ups
India’s Covid-19 tally over 1.75 million; recoveries go beyond 1.14 million
India’s Covid-19 tally over 1.75 million; recoveries go beyond 1.14 million
As science gains ground, fewer students opting for MBA, engineering
As science gains ground, fewer students opting for MBA, engineering
Techie from Chennai claims Chandrayaan 2 rover intact, uses Nasa pics
Techie from Chennai claims Chandrayaan 2 rover intact, uses Nasa pics
Come forward, Bihar top cop tells Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant Singh probe
Come forward, Bihar top cop tells Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant Singh probe
Ayodhya decked up ahead of Ram temple event, Yogi Adityanath to visit today
Ayodhya decked up ahead of Ram temple event, Yogi Adityanath to visit today
‘12 lakh jobs’: Govt woos iPhone makers, Samsung, others to ‘make in India’
‘12 lakh jobs’: Govt woos iPhone makers, Samsung, others to ‘make in India’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In