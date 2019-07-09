SSC CAPF, SI, CISF recruitment: Admit card for physical endurance test released, direct links here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for physical endurance test (PET) and physical standard test (PST) for sub inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPF and Assistant sub- inspectors in CISF exam 2018.

The PET and PST will be conducted on July 22 and 23, 2019. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of their regional SSC.

The admit card will contain name of the candidate, date and venue of the test, registration/roll number of the candidate and a photograph of the candidate.

Currently, few regions of SSC have uploaded the admit card while other regions will be uploading the same very soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking their concerned SSC websites.

Download SSC admit card for western region

Download SSC admit card for Karnataka Kerala region

Download SSC admit card for central region

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 19:19 IST