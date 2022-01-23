SSC CGL Exam 2021: Last date to apply is January 23, here’s how to apply

SSC CGL Exam 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had released online applications for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021 on their website. The last date to submit online applications is January 23, 2021. Interested candidates are advised to visit the website https://ssc.nic.in/ to fill and submit the forms at the earliest.

How to apply for SSC CGL Exam 2021

Candidates can follow the given process and apply for the examination:

1. Visit the https://ssc.nic.in/

2. Login using Username and Password

3. Click ‘Apply’ on the Homepage

4. A New Page will open

5. Click on Apply besides Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021

6. Fill the necessary details and Submit

SSC had released a notification on their website on January 11, 2022, advising candidates to apply much before the closing date of the applications. The Commission cautioned candidates and said there will be no extension in the last date of submitting Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021online applications under any circumstances.

The SSC CGL examination 2021 will be a computer-based test for Tier-I and Tier-II examinations.

SSC will conduct Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021 for filling several Group B and Group C posts under different Government Ministries, Departments, Organisations, and various Constitutional Bodies, Statutory Bodies, and Tribunals.

Candidates are advised to read all instructions carefully before applying. Candidates can keep checking the Commission website for more information.