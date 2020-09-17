SSC CHSL 2019: Window to change exam centre city opens tomorrow

education

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 10:43 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will on Friday open the window for modifying exam centre city preferences for the candidates of combined higher secondary level (CHSL) examination 2019. Candidates will be able to change their exam city preferences between September 18 and 20, by logging in using their registration number and password/ date of birth on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

“The Commission has been receiving requests from the candidates of the above referred examinations for change of the examination centres. The Commission has decided to allow the candidates for change of centre of the above-referred examinations which could not be held due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdown,” the official notice reads.

SSC CHSL exam 2019 is scheduled to be conducted between October 12 and 26. Originally, the exam was scheduled to be held from March 20 to 28 which had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

How to change exam centre city preferences:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Login using your application number and date of birth

Your application form will be displayed on the screen

Make the necessary changes and save

Your exam centre city preferences will be changed.