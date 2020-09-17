e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / SSC CHSL 2019: Window to change exam centre city opens tomorrow

SSC CHSL 2019: Window to change exam centre city opens tomorrow

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will on Friday open the window for modifying exam centre city preferences for the candidates of combined higher secondary level (CHSL) examination 2019

education Updated: Sep 17, 2020 10:43 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC CHSL 2019: Window to change exam centre city opens tomorrow
SSC CHSL 2019: Window to change exam centre city opens tomorrow(PTI)
         

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will on Friday open the window for modifying exam centre city preferences for the candidates of combined higher secondary level (CHSL) examination 2019. Candidates will be able to change their exam city preferences between September 18 and 20, by logging in using their registration number and password/ date of birth on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

“The Commission has been receiving requests from the candidates of the above referred examinations for change of the examination centres. The Commission has decided to allow the candidates for change of centre of the above-referred examinations which could not be held due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdown,” the official notice reads.

SSC CHSL exam 2019 is scheduled to be conducted between October 12 and 26. Originally, the exam was scheduled to be held from March 20 to 28 which had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

How to change exam centre city preferences:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Login using your application number and date of birth

Your application form will be displayed on the screen

Make the necessary changes and save

Your exam centre city preferences will be changed.

tags
top news
Spike in severe cyclones, extremely heavy rain over India: Earth sciences ministry to RS
Spike in severe cyclones, extremely heavy rain over India: Earth sciences ministry to RS
India crosses 60 million mark for Covid-19 testing
India crosses 60 million mark for Covid-19 testing
Raut hits back at RS MPs for criticising Maharashtra’s handling of Covid-19
Raut hits back at RS MPs for criticising Maharashtra’s handling of Covid-19
LIVE: SAD to protest in both Houses against agricultural bills
LIVE: SAD to protest in both Houses against agricultural bills
AAP to oppose ‘anti-farmer’ bills in Parliament, says Kejriwal
AAP to oppose ‘anti-farmer’ bills in Parliament, says Kejriwal
Delhi riots: High court to hear pleas against politicians for hate speech
Delhi riots: High court to hear pleas against politicians for hate speech
Outrage, calls for probe as US nurse raises alarm over mass hysterectomies
Outrage, calls for probe as US nurse raises alarm over mass hysterectomies
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In