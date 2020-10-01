SSC CHSL application status for Eastern region released, here’s direct link to check

education

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 13:57 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday released the application status of SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) Tier-1 2019 on its regional website for the Eastern region only. Candidates who have applied from this region can check their application status by visiting the regional website of SSC at sscer.org.

The commission had commenced the online registration process for the SSC CHSL examination on December 3, 2019, and concluded it on January 10, 2020.

Candidates whose examination was initially scheduled between March 20 to 28 can check their status from the regional websites.

“Candidates whose examination was held as per schedule between 17/03/2020 to 19/03/2020 will not have to take the examination again. Hence, their status is not available,” reads the official notice.

The SSC CHSL (Tier-I) examination for left-over candidates is scheduled to be conducted from October 12 to 26.

Direct link to check the SSC CHSL application status for the Eastern region.

How to check the application status:

1) Visit the regional website of SSC

2) On the home page, click on the link to CHSL application status

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 application status will be displayed on the screen