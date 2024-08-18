SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 results expected soon on ssc.gov.in
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the tier 1 result of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE) 2024 soon. Once declared, candidates can check the merit list on the official website, ssc.gov.in. The provisional answer key was released on July 18 and the objection window was closed on July 23, 2024. ...Read More
The commission also released the candidates' responses along with the answer key.
Candidates were asked to send objections, if any, between July 18 and 23, on payment of ₹100 per question.
The SSC CHSL 2024 examination will fill up around 3,712 vacancies at various user departments of the central government. Follow this live blog for the direct link of SSC CHSL result and other updates.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: How to check tier 1 result?
- Go to ssc.gov.in.
- Open the result tab and go to the CHSL page.
- Open the tier 1 result PDF and check your selection status using roll number.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Where to check tier 1 results?
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: When announced, the candidates can check the SSC CHSL tier 1 results on the commission's website, ssc.gov.in.
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 result awaited
SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the result of the CHSL tier 1 examination soon. The test was held in July and the result will be announced next.