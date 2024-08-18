Edit Profile
    SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 results expected soon on ssc.gov.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Aug 18, 2024 9:05 AM IST
    SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: The tier 1 results will be declared on ssc.gov.in. Check details below.
    SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 results will be announced on the commission's website, ssc.gov.in (HT File Photo)
    SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 results will be announced on the commission's website, ssc.gov.in (HT File Photo)

    SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the tier 1 result of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE) 2024 soon. Once declared, candidates can check the merit list on the official website, ssc.gov.in. The provisional answer key was released on July 18 and the objection window was closed on July 23, 2024. ...Read More

    The commission also released the candidates' responses along with the answer key.

    Candidates were asked to send objections, if any, between July 18 and 23, on payment of 100 per question.

    The SSC CHSL 2024 examination will fill up around 3,712 vacancies at various user departments of the central government. Follow this live blog for the direct link of SSC CHSL result and other updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 18, 2024 9:04 AM IST

    SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: How to check tier 1 result?

    1. Go to ssc.gov.in.
    2. Open the result tab and go to the CHSL page.
    3. Open the tier 1 result PDF and check your selection status using roll number.
    Aug 18, 2024 8:18 AM IST

    SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Where to check tier 1 results?

    SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: When announced, the candidates can check the SSC CHSL tier 1 results on the commission's website, ssc.gov.in.

    Aug 18, 2024 8:17 AM IST

    SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 result awaited

    SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the result of the CHSL tier 1 examination soon. The test was held in July and the result will be announced next.

