SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 results expected soon on ssc.gov.in

SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 results will be announced on the commission's website, ssc.gov.in (HT File Photo)

SSC CHSL Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the tier 1 result of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE) 2024 soon. Once declared, candidates can check the merit list on the official website, ssc.gov.in. The provisional answer key was released on July 18 and the objection window was closed on July 23, 2024. ...Read More

The commission also released the candidates' responses along with the answer key.

Candidates were asked to send objections, if any, between July 18 and 23, on payment of ₹100 per question.

The SSC CHSL 2024 examination will fill up around 3,712 vacancies at various user departments of the central government. Follow this live blog for the direct link of SSC CHSL result and other updates.